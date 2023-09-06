Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 31
Jolene Goodman
Time: 5:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Obtaining Service w/o Paying (M)
***
Antonio Carpio-Valenzo
Time: 10:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) x2, Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M), Aggravated Assault - Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument (F) and Assault - Endangerment (F)
September 1
Brandon Cline
Time: 12:24 a.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice (F)
***
Richard Zufelt
Time: 12:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Unlawful Means of Transportation - Control (F) and Unlawful Failure to Return Rented Property (F)
***
Justin Ganyo
Time: 9:33 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Javier Camacho
Time: 8:37 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
***
Joseph Spychaj
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing Over $1000 (F), DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Allie North
Time: 8:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F),
***
Shane Bartosh
Time: 9:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Brittany Kemsley
Time: 11:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
September 2
John Kemsley
Time: 12:41 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Unlawful Intent to Distribute - Electronic Communication (M)
***
Uriel Tapia
Time: 12:57 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Dillon Peer
TIme: 1:02 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M),
***
Fernando Delgado
Time: 3:08 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
***
Phillip Derosier
Time: 4:51 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3 and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Carlos Sanchez
Time: 6:08 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Cerline Frederick
Time: 8:57 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Jason Shaffer
Time: 9:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice (F)
***
Phillip Cowan
Time: 10:50 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
September 3
Fabiola Gomez
Time: 1:20 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
John Harring
Time: 1:55 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Wayne Watson
Time: 2:01 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Adrian Minchaca
Time: 2:32 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Aaron Brower
Time: 3:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
***
Darik Anderson
Time: 4:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M) and Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Rayan Sulieman
Time: 4:55 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceed 85 Mph
***
Judith Cook-Spry
Time: 5:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Concealment (F)
***
Omar Gonzalez
Time: 6:13 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
***
Merrick Peters
Time: 7:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Hunberto Perez
Time: 8:10 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Watercraft (M)
***
Caylie Williams
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Axel Gamez
Time: 11:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Liquor - Furnishing to Minor (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
September 4
Johan Perea
Time: 12:05 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
***
Raymond Martinez Partida
Time: 12:39 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
***
Jason Hunter
Time: 1:14 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
***
Trenton Hankins
Time: 11:28 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - Third DUI (F)
September 5
Michael Folk
Time: 1:58 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Steven Kean
Time: 6:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Brian Thompson
Time: 6:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Jaquelynn Hyatt
Time: 6:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Travis Brunette
Time: 8:03 p.m.
Charge(s): Organized Retail Theft - Artifice (F) x2
***
Kaycee Copeland
Time: 9:47 p.m.
Charge(s): Organized Retail Theft - Artifice (F) x2
