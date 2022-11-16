The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Nov. 15
Nov. 15
Peter Balas
Time: 2:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Possession/Use Weapon in Drug Offense (F) and Prescription Drug-Possession/Use (M)
Joleen Gillett
Time: 8:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
