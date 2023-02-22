The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 21
Feb. 21
Justin Newsome
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Joseph Passero
Time: 9:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-concealment (M)
Kyle Osgood
Time: 1: 48 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M) x2
Daniel Dunscomb
Time: 9:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Richard Estrada
Time: 8:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M)
Feb. 22
Ronald Jones
Time: 1:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
