Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 5
Lisa Moore
Time: 4:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Promoting Prison Contraband (F)
***
Jaclyn Messer
Time: 9:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Myles Polk
Time: 9:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Sex Offender Failure to Confirm Identification (F)
***
Christopher Dearman
Time: 11:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice (F) x2
May 6
Carl Aastrom
Time: 3:13 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
