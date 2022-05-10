The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 5
Van Richardson
Time: 5:36 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F), Sell Drugs in Drug Free Zone (F) Narcotic Drugs-Possession for Sell (F) and Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F)
Brian White
Time: 5:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Possession for Sale (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Possession/Use of Weapon in Drug Offense (F) and Tamper with Physical Evidence-Destroy/Alter (F)
Derek Smith
Time: 5:36 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Jason Fucci
Time: 6:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
David Young
Time: 8:49 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Charles Nelson
Time: 10:55 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
David Taylor
Time: 11:30 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
May 6
Brandon Smith
Time: 6:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Trespassing (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Jeremiah Nichols
Time: 3:50 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M) and Assault (M)
William Baurle
Time: 8:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Cody Sheehan
Time: 10:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M), Narcotic Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession for Sale (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
May 7
Paul Adkisson
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Brett McCutchen
Time: 9:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Organized Retail Theft-Artifice (F)
Alina Kaplani
Time: 9:53 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
May 8
Jason Mann
Time: 1:15 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Troy Sweet
Time: 1:36 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jeremy Janis
Time: 11:29 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
May 9
Jason Rowe
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Hector Camacho
Time: 5:39 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Olivia Bramucci
Time: 7:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M) and Failure to Appear (M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.