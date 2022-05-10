The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

May 5

Van Richardson

Time: 5:36 a.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F), Sell Drugs in Drug Free Zone (F) Narcotic Drugs-Possession for Sell (F) and Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F)

Brian White

Time: 5:32 a.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Possession for Sale (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Possession/Use of Weapon in Drug Offense (F) and Tamper with Physical Evidence-Destroy/Alter (F)

Derek Smith

Time: 5:36 a.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)

Jason Fucci

Time: 6:44 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

David Young

Time: 8:49 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Charles Nelson

Time: 10:55 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)

David Taylor

Time: 11:30 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

May 6

Brandon Smith

Time: 6:51 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Trespassing (M) and Criminal Damage (M)

Jeremiah Nichols

Time: 3:50 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M) and Assault (M)

William Baurle

Time: 8:22 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)

Cody Sheehan

Time: 10:06 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M), Narcotic Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession for Sale (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)

May 7

Paul Adkisson

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)

Brett McCutchen

Time: 9:26 p.m.

Charge(s): Organized Retail Theft-Artifice (F)

Alina Kaplani

Time: 9:53 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

May 8

Jason Mann

Time: 1:15 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Troy Sweet

Time: 1:36 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Jeremy Janis

Time: 11:29 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

May 9

Jason Rowe

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

Hector Camacho

Time: 5:39 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Olivia Bramucci

Time: 7:41 p.m.

Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M) and Failure to Appear (M)

