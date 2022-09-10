The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 8
Sept. 8
Andres Aguilar
Time: 7:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault (F)x2, Disorderly Conduct (F), Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F)x2, Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), and Possession/Use of a Weapon in a Drug Offense (F).
AJ Schoenhardt
Time: 7:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Possession/Use of a Weapon in a Drug Offense (F) and Hindering Prosecution (F)
Sept. 9
Trevor Pierce
Time: 2:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (F), Aggravated Assault-Officer (F), Failure to Obey Police Officer (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Authorities say two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to report he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash. A severe thunderstorm had hit the area about an hour earlier. The caller told authorities that the truck had been swept off a road and was surrounded by water. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with county search and rescue personnel and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter. The two men were rescued from the truck and taken out of danger. Their names haven't been released.
