The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 20
April 20
Eileen Hernandez
Time: 5:08 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct - Language/Gesture (M)
Desmond Gonsalves
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Yard (M)
Thomas Ward
Time: 5:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Steven Larkey
Time: 9:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
Rhonda Relf
Time: 10:51 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
April 21
Jeffrey Sehorn
Time: 1:53 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
Ryan Atkins
Time: 2:18 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and DUI (M) x3
