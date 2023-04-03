The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 1
Jason Fucci
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
Michael Jeanblanc
Time: 7:26 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
Rene Gonzalez-Ramos
Time: 9:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit By 20/45 MPH (M) and Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Daniel Robles
Time: 10:38 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
April 2
James Jordan
Time: 12:25 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
Beth McCarthy
Time: 2:48 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Karl Evans
Time: 1:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Transporting and/or Selling (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Hannah Martin
Time: 2:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia Violation (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Jeremy Pruyn
Time: 10:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
