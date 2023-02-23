The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 22
Feb. 22
Vincent Boockfor
Time: 1:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement (F), Speed-Exceed Limit by 20/45 mph (M) and Reckless Driving (M)
Joshua Biazinski
Time: 4:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
