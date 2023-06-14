Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 13
Karen Crain
Time: 5:44 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Thomas Condon
Time: 10:53 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Obstruction - Refusing True Name (M)
***
Jesse Thompson
Time: 11:10 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
June 14
Richard Escalante
Time: 3:05 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Notify/Striking Fixture (M)
***
Hannah Martin
Time: 4:02 a.m.
Charge(s): Rules of Criminal Procedure - Failure to Appear (M)
***
Ashley Foss
Time: 2:25 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (F)
Lake Havasu City is considering a land swap with the local American Legion that wi…
Mohave County supervisors are siding with constituents urging them to oppose three…
James Bond, “Man of Mystery” is the theme for this year’s Chamber of Commerce Annu…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.