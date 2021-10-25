The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx

Oct. 23

Ladawn Ross

Time: 12:53 p.m.

Charge(s): Possession/Use of Dangerous Drugs (F), Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia (F) and Knowingly Display False Plates (M)

Matthew Wayne

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Charge(s): Obstruction-Refusal to Provide True Name (M) and False Report (M)

Keith Lowry

Time: 2:34 p.m.

Charge(s): Possession/Use of Narcotic Drug (F), Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia (F) and Failure to Appear 2nd degree

Jerome Kosters

Time: 9:49 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Notify/Strike Fixture (M)

Jaricia Daniell

Time: 8:49 p.m.

Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

Oct. 24

Nathan Rawlins

Time: 9:25 p.m.

Charge(s): Leave Accident with Death or Injury (F), Drive with a Suspended License (M) and Failure to Appear 1st Degree

Edward Rinkes

Time: 7:21 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear 2nd degree

Tina Sherman

Time: 8:28 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Return Rented Property (F)

Austin Hathaway

Time: 9:20 p.m.

Charge(s): Theft-Means of Transportation (F)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.