The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Oct. 23
Ladawn Ross
Time: 12:53 p.m.
Charge(s): Possession/Use of Dangerous Drugs (F), Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia (F) and Knowingly Display False Plates (M)
Matthew Wayne
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Obstruction-Refusal to Provide True Name (M) and False Report (M)
Keith Lowry
Time: 2:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Possession/Use of Narcotic Drug (F), Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia (F) and Failure to Appear 2nd degree
Jerome Kosters
Time: 9:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Notify/Strike Fixture (M)
Jaricia Daniell
Time: 8:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice
Oct. 24
Nathan Rawlins
Time: 9:25 p.m.
Charge(s): Leave Accident with Death or Injury (F), Drive with a Suspended License (M) and Failure to Appear 1st Degree
Edward Rinkes
Time: 7:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear 2nd degree
Tina Sherman
Time: 8:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Return Rented Property (F)
Austin Hathaway
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Means of Transportation (F)
