The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 7
Gregory Wiebler
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
March 8
Justin Minick
Time: 7:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Open Container in a Vehicle (M), Failure to Comply (M), Consequence of Non-Payment of Fines (M) and Reckless Driving (M)
Brandon Storms
Time: 10:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
