The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
June 23
Sanchez Flores
Time: 5:16 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Liquor-Possession of Open Container in Vehicle (M) and Speed-Exceed Limit by 20/45 mph (M)
Henry Cardenas
Time: 11:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (F), Criminal Trespassing (M) and Assault-Resist Arrest (M)
Howard Faulkner
Time: 10:55 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI-Aggravated-Passenger under 15 (F)
June 24
Nathaniel Roth
Time: 1:58 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and False Emergency Report-Cause Action (M)
Johny Castellano
Time: 9:04 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
