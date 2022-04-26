The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

April 20

Terry Stivason

Time: 1:34 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M), Liquor-Possess Open Container in Vehicle (M) and Criminal Damage (M)

Brandie Jones

Time: 9:05 p.m.

Charge(s): Criminal Damage (F) and DUI (M)

April 21

Robert Gorbould

Time: 4:02 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Michael Klutts

Time: 6:06 p.m.

Charge(s): Drive with License Suspend/Revoked/Canceled (M)

Paul Eronson

Time: 11:24 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

April 22

Allen Scott

Time: 12:18 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Joshua Jourdan

Time: 12:46 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

Steven Cosmano

Time: 1:22 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

Robert Jacobo

Time: 2:30 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Margarita Escobar

Time: 11:37 a.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)

Robert Behan

Time: 4:52 p.m.

Charge(s): Operation with Improper Number/Decal (P)

Jason Bethers

Time: 5:11 p.m.

Charge(s): No Flotation Device (M)

Michael Moder

Time: 7:18 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

Michael Avants

Time: 10:44 p.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M) and Failure to Appear (M)

April 23

Ismael Lara

Time: 12:02 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor-Minor Driving after Drinking (M)

Gregory Cyr

Time: 2:47 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Bryan Vanderussen

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Charge(s): Insufficient Flotation Device (P)

Eric Rendon

Time: 1:32 p.m.

Charge(s): Operation with Improper Number/Decal (P)

Kyle Reynolds

Time: 4:07 p.m.

Charge(s): No Flotation Device (M)

Edsel Brown

Time: 7:38 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI-OUI/Watercraft (M)

Brian Busto

Time: 8:31 p.m.

Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)

Tammy Sconzo

Time: 8:46 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Kevin Ryder

Time: 10:24 p.m.

Charge(s): Fugitive From Justice (F)x2

April 24

Heath Moon

Time: 12:35 a.m.

Charge(s): Reckless Driving (M)

Jacob Rios

Time: 2:42 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Terry Gary

Time: 9:07 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)

Sarah Decker

Time: 12:31 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)

Steven Mahathey

Time: 2:20 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

April 25

Kristen Terrill

Time: 12:04 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (F)

Patty Ernst

Time: 12:21 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)

Elizabeth Starheim

Time: 10:36 p.m.

Charge(s): Prescription Drugs-Possession/Use (M)

