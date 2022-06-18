The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 17
Frances Karsten
Time: 1:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
June 18
Juan Verduzco
Time: 12:22 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer (F), Rules of Criminal Procedure - Failure to Appear (F) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
Corey Hayes
Time: 3:08 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
