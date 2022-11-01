The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 31
Gloria Soofi
Time: 4:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Consequence of Non-Payment of Fines (M)
Richard McCann
Time: 8:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Reckless Driving (M) and Speed-Exceed Limit B 20/45 (M)
Kristen Wrischnik
Time: 10:53p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Nov. 1
Jimmy Allen
Time: 8:53 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Kayli Vego
Time: 9:47 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
