Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 2
Ronald Sutton
Time: 3:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M)
May 3
Jeffrey McKenney
Time: 4:13 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule Of Criminal Procedure Failure To Comply (M)
***
Robert Perez
Time: 2:15 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
