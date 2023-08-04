Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 3
Scott Wagner
Time: 12:25 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Prescription Drug - Possession/Use (M) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Henry Shattles
Time: 9:37 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
August 4
Christopher Delwisch
Time: 4:52 a.m.
Charge(s): Child/Vulnerable Adult - Physical Abuse Maltreatment (M) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
School is back in session. Classes for all Lake Havasu Unified School District sch…
A Meadview man has been charged with murder after a vehicle collision last week ne…
The Planning and Zoning Commission met for 15 minutes Tuesday and tabled the only …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.