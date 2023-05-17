Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 13
Michael Hunt
Time: 3:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Rule Of Criminal Procedure Failure To Comply (M)
***
Andrew Urbina
Time: 5:28 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Shawn Bard
Time: 7:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule Of Criminal Procedure Failure To Comply (M)
***
James Brown
Time: 7:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule Of Criminal Procedure Failure To Comply (M)
***
Christopher Lachase
Time: 11:36 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
May 14
Darik Anderson
Time: 12:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M) and Possession of Canceled/False Driver’s License (M)
***
David Rupelt
Time: 2:13 a.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice (F)
***
Cecelia Deru
Time: 7:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Carolyn Bolduc
Time: 8:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M), Illegal Camping (M), Criminal Litter/Polluting - Dropping Under 300 Lbs (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Cassidy Nelson
Time: 8:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M), Illegal Camping (M), Criminal Litter/Polluting - Dropping Under 300 Lbs (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
May 15
Rosemarie Trevino Rodriguez
Time: 8:47 a.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M) and Shoplifting - Concealment (M)
***
Jeremy Sorenson
Time: 9:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Kirk Hankins
Time: 4:47 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
***
Neil Norman
Time: 6:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Harassment (M)
May 16
Eric Lance
Time: 1:08 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and License Plate Vehicle Use - Information Violation (M)
***
Rodney Lockhart
Time: 10:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Dakota Scott
Time: 12:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (F)
May 17
Roman Yashchenko
Time: 2:20 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Nathan Erhart
Time: 6:56 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Threatening/Intimidating w/Injury - Damage to Property (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
