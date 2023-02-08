The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 7
Benjamin Hoffman
Time: 2:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice (F)
Darren Henke
Time: 8:57 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Thomas Mays
Time: 10:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
