The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 23
Sept. 23
Kelley Hudler
Time: 9:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
Ernesto Arteaga
Time: 11:09 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
Sept. 24
Reese Helbert
Time: 12:28 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
Nicholas Lenzi
Time: 2:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
