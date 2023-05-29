The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 27
Mario Cuevas-Jimenez
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Charge(s): No Floatation Device/Under 12 Years Old (P), No Fire Extinguisher (P) and Insufficient Floatation Device(s) (P)
***
Carin Cholewiak
Time: 4:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled, (M)
***
Tahnee Leese
Time: 7:13 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
***
Jody Johnson
Time: 7:51 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
***
Cody McPhail
Time: 8:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Controlling Stolen Property (M), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Carrying Deadly Weapon - Failure to Admit (F), Possession/Use Weapon in Drug Offense (F) and Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F)
***
Desiree Guzman-McGlasson
Time: 8:50 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - Passenger under 15 (F)
***
Kierre Kelley
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
***
Joe Pilgrim
Time: 9:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Brett Causton
Time: 9:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
***
Jeremiah Nicholls
Time: 10:37 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
***
Bryon Parks
Time: 10:57 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - Passenger under 15 (F) and Liquor - Possession Open Container in Vehicle (M)
***
Roger Nguyen
Time: 11:36 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Jason Alvord
Time: 11:50 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Oscar Martinez-Elias
Time: 11:55 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
May 28
Megan Delharo
Time: 2:35 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Courtney Wilson
Time: 2:40 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
***
Troy Ayers
Time: 1:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing over $1000 (F), DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F), Liquor - Possession of Open Container in Vehicle (M) and Leaving Accident/Damaging Attended Vehicle (M)
***
Douglas Cutler
Time: 3:27 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F) and DUI - Aggravated - Passenger under 15 (F)
***
Jordan Cornejo
Time: 5:05 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Laura Upshaw
Time: 6:17 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
***
Garrett Coelho
Time: 7:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Lionel Cabreraduran
Time: 7:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument (F) and Inciting or Inducing to Promote Street Gang Activities (F)
***
Keith Kuba
Time: 7:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument (F) and Inciting or Inducing to Promote Street Gang Activities (F)
***
David Barbosa
Time: 11:25 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Patricia Mitwasi
Time: 11:31 p.m.
Charge(s): Obstructing Governmental Operations - Public Servant (M) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
***
Steven Young
Time: 11:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
May 29
Alex Echeveste
Time: 12:07 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Jessie Williams
Time: 2:02 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Denay Cummings
Time: 2:10 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
***
Joseph Bailey
Time: 2:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Bryce Borden
Time: 2:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
