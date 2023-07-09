The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 8
Becky Ozanne
Time: 2:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree (M)
***
Cassie Cummings
Time: 8:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
***
Sandra Stone
Time: 11:31 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M)
July 9
Gregorio Rivas
Time: 1:53 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing over $1000 (F) and DUI (M) x3
***
Thomas Condon
Time: 9:54 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree (M)
