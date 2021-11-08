The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Nov. 6
Johnathan Springfield
Time: 2:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia (M), Possession/Use of Dangerous Drugs (F), Possession/Use of Narcotic Drugs (F) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (F).
Carolyn Bennett
Time: 6:50 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct-Fighting (M)
Vickie Roberts
Time: 9:48 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Benjamin Farmer
Time: 11:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Possession/Use of Dangerous Drugs (F), Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia (F) and Failure to Appear 2nd degree (M).
Nov. 7
Danny Lodge
Time: 5:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct-Fighting (M), Failure to Appear 2nd degree (M)x2 and Failure to Comply (M)x2
Kristie Day
Time: 8:52 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Michael Fox
Failure to Comply (M)
11:58 p.m.
