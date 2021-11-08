The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx

Nov. 6

Johnathan Springfield

Time: 2:44 a.m.

Charge(s): Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia (M), Possession/Use of Dangerous Drugs (F), Possession/Use of Narcotic Drugs (F) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (F).

Carolyn Bennett

Time: 6:50 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct-Fighting (M)

Vickie Roberts

Time: 9:48 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Benjamin Farmer

Time: 11:16 p.m.

Charge(s): Possession/Use of Dangerous Drugs (F), Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia (F) and Failure to Appear 2nd degree (M).

Nov. 7

Danny Lodge

Time: 5:18 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct-Fighting (M), Failure to Appear 2nd degree (M)x2 and Failure to Comply (M)x2

Kristie Day

Time: 8:52 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Michael Fox

Failure to Comply (M)

11:58 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.