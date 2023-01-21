The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 20
Jan. 20
Devin West
Time: 7:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M) and Consequences Of Non-Payment Of Fines (M)
Preston Pennington
Time: 7:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Edward Vindiola
Time: 9:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F)
Jan. 21
Cristobal Contreras
Time: 3:39 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Serious Physical Injury (F) and Disorderly Conduct - Weapon/Instrument (F)
John Firlik
Time: 8:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
