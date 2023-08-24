Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 23
Casey Cassidy
Time: 4:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Sexual Exploitation of Minor (F)
***
David Edwards
Time: 5:08 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated (F)
August 24
Cameran Perry
Time: 1:58 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - Third DUI (F)
***
Sophia Hurtado
Time: 9:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct - Language/Gesture (M)
A tropical storm climate will start the week off, along with severe weather.
In a colorfully cluttered classroom, Mrs. Molly Goldsberry leads her second-grade …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.