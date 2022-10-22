Thank you for reading!
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 3:04 am
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 22
Christopher Chapman
Time: 12:17 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
David Young
Time: 1:16 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
