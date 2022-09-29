Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says Americans prefer politicians who work across the aisle. The Arizona Democrat gave a forceful defense of her brand of bipartisanship Monday in a speech in Kentucky. Sinema's willingness to buck her party and her opposition to eliminating the Senate's filibuster rule have infuriated the left and are likely to draw her a primary challenge in 2024. She says the Senate is meant to be slow and deliberative, and the filibuster ensures lasting progress that doesn’t swing wildly as the parties trade off control of Congress.