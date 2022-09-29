The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 27
Sept. 27
Travis Neil
Time: 9:17 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Quinten Pyburn
Time: 11:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control of Property (M)
John Laity
Time: 3:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Leave Accident/Damaged Attended Vehicle (M)
Ronnie Uhley
Time: 9:17 p.m.
Charge(s): False Report to Law Enforcement (M) and Remove/Deface/Destroy VIN (F)
Justin Crist
Time: 10:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Prohibition Violation (F)x2 and Failure to Comply (M)
Sept. 28
Ronnie Uhley
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
