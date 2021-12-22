The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

Dec. 21

Gage Skordoulis

Time: 6:13 p.m.

Charge(s): Burglary 3rd Degree- Unlawful Entry (F), Traffic Stolen Property 2nd Degree (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)

Erica Terry

Time 8:58 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Dec. 22

Stephen Wendling

Time: 8:55 a.m.

Charge(s): Fail to Stay/Accident/Attend Vehicle (M)

Karin Cole

Time: 9:50 a.m.

Charge(s): Liquor-Consumption in Public (M) and Criminal Littering (M).

