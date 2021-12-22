The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 21
Gage Skordoulis
Time: 6:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Burglary 3rd Degree- Unlawful Entry (F), Traffic Stolen Property 2nd Degree (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Erica Terry
Time 8:58 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Dec. 22
Stephen Wendling
Time: 8:55 a.m.
Charge(s): Fail to Stay/Accident/Attend Vehicle (M)
Karin Cole
Time: 9:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Consumption in Public (M) and Criminal Littering (M).
