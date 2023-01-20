Thank you for reading!
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
CLICK HERE TO LOGIN
Sunny skies. High around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 12:12 am
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 19
Caleb Croston
Time: 9:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Jan. 20
Ronald Newell
Time: 12:24 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F) and Failure to Notify/Accident/Unattended Vehicle (M)
Pedro Martinez Ramirez
Time: 9:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Leave Accident/Damage Attended Vehicle (M)
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
A Bullhead City office space considered last month by U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar …
Visitors who hoped to purchase tickets or acquire vendor space for two major Lake …
A plea agreement could be in the works for a Lake Havasu City man charged with mul…
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.