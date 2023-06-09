Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 8
Nicholas Ferrara
Time: 2:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (F) and Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Levi Straw
Time: 3:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Threatening/Intimidating w/Injury - Damage to Property (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Chloe Mossner
Time: 10:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
June 9
Jerecho Washington
Time: 2:10 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Anthony Morrison
Time: 10:33 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F), Probation Violation (F) and Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
