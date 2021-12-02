The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Nov. 27
Bryce Grant
Time: 12:07 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Liquor- Possession of Open Container (M) and Speed (M)
Kealie Trezza
Time: 12: 39 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M) and Failure to Appear 2nd Degree x2 (M)
Christopher Ward
Time: 6:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage-Deface Over $1000 (F), DUI Aggravated-Interlock (F), Ignition Intrick- Operating Vehicle without Dev and Failure to Notify (M).
Genovieve Varela
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct- Weapon (F)
Nov. 28
Alan Earwicker
Time: 7:14 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor- Possession of Open Container (M)
Trenton Kingston
Time: 6:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Under the Age of 21 (M)
***
Zane Philpot
Time: 11:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License suspended, revoked or canceled (M)
Nov. 30
Thomas Whitaker
Time: 8:25 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting- Concealment (M)
Dec. 1
Nancy Baker
Time: 11:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
