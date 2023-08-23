Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 22
Erika Thiessen
Time: 5:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Stephen Steele
Time: 5:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Fta - Written Promise (M)
***
Christopher Mckenzie
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
August 23
James Jennings
Time: 10:43 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Not everyone survives standing in front of a firing squad. But for UniSource Energ…
Hurricane Hilary dropped nearly a half inch of water on Lake Havasu City over the …
Mohave County should prepare for "historic, record-breaking" weather this weekend as Hurricane Hilary approaches the region, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.