Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 26
William Hansen
Time: 12:14 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
***
Michael Ott
Time: 12:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Littering (M)
***
Nathaniel Magallon
Time: 2:59 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Officer (F) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Energy rates rose earlier this year due to a temporary surcharge applied by Lake H…
Arizona State University (ASU) is leading the way in working to preserve species w…
The Lake Havasu City resumed service of The Bridge fixed transit service Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.