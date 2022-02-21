The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 19
Michael Rodriguez
Time: 5:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F)
Jason Gahan
Time: 11:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Feb. 20
Clarissa Andrade
Time: 12:13 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Raymond Wyninger
Time: 12:13 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Daniel Doyle
Time: 2:10 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jeffery Nuttall
Time: 2:32 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Chris Lagrassa
Time: 6:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M), Fail to Stop (M) and Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Feb. 21
Ricardo Morales
Time: 11:52 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
