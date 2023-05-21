Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 19
Joshua McClendon
Time: 11:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
May 20
Garrett Sproul
Time: 9:17 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Weapon/Instrument (F), Aggravated Assault - Serious Physical Injury (F), Aggravated Assault - Officer (F), Assault - Resisting Arrest - Risk of Physical Injury (F), Assault - Causing Fear of Physical Injury (M), Assault - Threatening/Intimidating w/Injury - Damage to Property (M), Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M), Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (F) x3
May 21
Juan Aguirre
Time: 12:14 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
The Mohave County Library District’s summer reading program is returning to Lake H…
A Lake Havasu City man was shot Wednesday morning, and now a person of interest in…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.