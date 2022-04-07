The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 5
Traviz Gerzick
Time: 5:36 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Leave Accident/Damage attended Vehicle (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Jamie Reckinger
Time: 11:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
April 6
Traviz Gerzick
Time: 7:58 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (M)
Gilbert Sanchez
Time: 2:34 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jose Cabrera
Time: 10:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Child/Vulnerable Adult-Physical Abuse (F)
Brian Wallace
Time: 9:52 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
April 7
Joshua Pettid
Time: 1:21 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M), Failure to Comply (M) and Failure to Appear (M)
April Jones
Time: 11:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
