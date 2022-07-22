The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
July 21
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
July 21
Ralph Jones
Time: 12:55 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct-Weapon/Instrument, Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Prohibited Weapon-MFG/Possession/Sell (F) and Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F)
Craig Ruscitti
Time: 8:58 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Justin Huff
Time: 9:54 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Obstruction Highway/Public Thoroughfare (M)
Jon Sansevero
Time: 9:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree (M)
July 22
John Makela
Time: 10:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Nathan Corson
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Contempt of Court (M)
Confirmed coronavirus case numbers are on the rise throughout Mohave County, and t…
A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam, producing a cloud of thick, black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. Authorities said no one was hurt Tuesday and electricity continued to flow from one of the nation’s largest hydroelectric facilities. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Reclamation said the fire ignited around 10 a.m. She said there is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated. Hoover Dam is located on the Nevada-Arizona border about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas. It's a popular tourist destination and some of the visitors captured the scene on video and quickly shared it on social media.
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after police say he failed to obey traffic signs:…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.