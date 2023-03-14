The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 12
March 12
Kristofer Stonke
Time: 12:21 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Tyler Rademacher
Time: 1:27 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor Driving after Drinking (M)
Clayton Nagel
Time: 1:27 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Possessing Open Container in Vehicle (M)
Scott Dougherty
Time: 1:32 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2 and Liquor - Minor Driving after Drinking (M)
Tessa Beer
Time: 1:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
Vincent Lackey
Time: 1:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
Rachel Yarnall
Time: 1:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
Omar Hammouri
Time: 1:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
Aiden Riefe
Time: 6:47 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Liquor - Minor in Possession (M), Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Resident Yard (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
March 13
Steven Meyer
Time: 11:22 a.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)
Keith Johnson
Time: 1:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing Over $1000 (F), DUI/OUI - Watercraft (M) and Excessive Wake/Speed Restrictions (M)
Amanda Williams
Time: 3:52 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - Passenger Under 15 (F)
Rosie Atkinson
Time: 4:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Carolyn Bolduc
Time: 6:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
March 14
John Connelly IV
Time: 12:41 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
Anthony Moreno
Time: 1:22 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x2
