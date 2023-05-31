Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 31
Donald Hollman
Time: 1:18 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked For DUI (F)
***
Luma Racco
Time: 6:55 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree (M)
As Lake Havasu City resident Dan Rickert said, there aren’t many Korean War vetera…
KINGMAN — Some rural roads in the nation’s fifth-largest geographical county will …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.