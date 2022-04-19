The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 18
Melanie Klein
Time: 7:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M) and Plate not Valid for Highway Use (M)
April 19
Jeffery Marshall
Time: 1:22 a.m.
Charge(s): False Report to Law Enforcement (M) and Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor (M)
Jason Fucci
Time: 8:24 a.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)
Kevin Dailey
Time: 2:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Failure to Appear (M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.