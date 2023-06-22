Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 21
Larry Stevens
Time: 7:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
June 22
Harlie Jack
Time: 2:47 a.m.
Charge(s): Burglary in the First Degree (F) and Burglary in the Third Degree - Use of Master Key (F)
***
Benjamin Martinez
Time: 2:58 a.m.
Charge(s): Burglary in the First Degree (F) and Burglary in the Third Degree - Use of Master Key (F)
***
Michael Hudson
Time: 8:18 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply - Court Order (M)
***
Justin Minick
Time: 11:42 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M), Reckless Driving (M) and Failure to Notify/Striking Fixture (M)
