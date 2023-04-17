Thank you for reading!
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 8:06 pm
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 15
Cayc Wolff
Time: 9:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Littering or Polluting - Dropping Under 300 Lbs. (M)
April 16
Marisa Washko
Time: 2:10 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
