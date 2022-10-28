The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 27
Jacob MacDonald
Time: 3:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (F) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Benjamin Ramos
Time: 8:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F), Aggravated DUI-Passenger under 15 (F) and Child/Vulnerable Adult-Physical Abuse (F)
Kimberly Bem
Time: 11:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
