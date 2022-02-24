The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

Feb. 22

Kaylee Alford

Time: 4:10 a.m.

Charge(s): Liquor- Minor in Possession

Jody Young

Time: 6:58 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting (M)

Wayne Miller

Time: 5:27 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

Joseph Collier

Time: 11:57 p.m.

Charge(s): Burglary (F) and Theft (F)

Feb. 23

Logan Castaneda

Time: 2:51 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Patrick Shannon

Time: 11:57 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Ashley Byrne

Time: 3:24 p.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Prescription Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement (F)

John Watterson

Time: 4:26 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

Andrew Walraven

Time: 9:13 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M) x2 and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Feb. 24

Ryan Davis

Time: 5:50 a.m.

Charge(s): Interference with Judicial Proceedings (M)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.