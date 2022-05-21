The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

May 19

Elizabeth Estes

Time: 2:17 a.m.

Charge(s): Inside City Park After Hours (M)

Joshua Valle

Time: 2:17 a.m.

Charge(s): Inside City Park After Hours (M)

Michael McCaskey

Time: 6:05 p.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession for Sale (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F), Possession/Use of Weapon in Drug Offense (F), Assault - Resisting Arrest/Passive Resistance (M) and Fugitive from Justice (F)

May 21

Oliver Cude

Time: 1:35 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Marquis Spiker

Time: 5:02 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

Anthony Galati

Time: 6:00 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

James Galati

Time: 6:00 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Stacia Kocher

Time: 6:00 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Kealie Trezzo

Time: 9:22 a.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Officer (F)

