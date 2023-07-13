Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 13
Jeffrey Brest
Time: 10:07 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply - Court Order (M)
***
Stephen Steele
Time: 12:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Consuming in Public (M) and Criminal Litter/Polluting - Dropping under 300 lbs (M)
***
David Aguirre
Time: 2:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
