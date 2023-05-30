Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 29
Jeremy Sorenson
Time: 9:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Ervin Johnson
Time: 9:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
***
Kaden Garibay
Time: 10:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Under 21 Any Liquor In Body (M)
