Nov. 9
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Nov. 9
Brennen Williams
Time: 6:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving W/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Joel Ramirez
Time: 9:08 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving W/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Nov. 10
Jeffrey Jackson
Time: 3:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Nov. 11
Delvon Noriega
Time: 2:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
David Aguirre
Time: 4:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M) x2
