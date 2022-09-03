The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 2
Sept. 2
Catherine Seefried
Time: 1:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Interference with Navigation (M)
Nicholas Wynglarz
Time: 3:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
David Sperino
Time: 5:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Possession of Open Container in Vehicle (M) and Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Ashley Whitaker
Time: 6:50 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Megan Ivey
Time: 8:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (M)
Hayley Sanchez
Time: 8:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F)x2
Sept. 3
Randall Shaw
Time: 12:22 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Failure to Obey Police Officer (M)
